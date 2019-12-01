MINOOKA, Ill. (CBS) — Minooka Junior High School notified parents Sunday evening of a threat of violence that had been posted by a student.
The school in Minooka southwest of Chicago said a junior high student had posted a comment online “that included a statement regarding school violence.” A parent shared a screen grab of the threatening communication, which was posted to Snapchat and included a threat to shoot up the school and an advisement that students not come to school on Monday for that reason.
Minooka police told junior high school administrators that they had made contact with the student’s family and had met with the student and the student’s family.
“During this communication with MJHS, Minooka PD again stated that in an effort to reassure everyone of the safe learning environment at MJHS, they plan to have a visible presence in the morning at arrival,” the school said on Facebook.
The school did not indicate whether the student faced any consequences from police or school officials.
The school added, “We look forward to seeing all of our students bright and early tomorrow morning!”