CHICAGO (CBS) — Flight delays and cancellations were reported Sunday amid persistent rain.
The Chicago Department of Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration was not showing any delays at O’Hare or Midway as of 5:30 p.m.
But through the day, the Department of Aviation reported that 652 flights had been delayed and 62 canceled at O’Hare International Airport, while 86 flights had been delayed and 13 canceled at Midway International Airport.
CHECK: Chicago Department Of Aviation Updates | FAA Updates | Forecast
Light rain fell throughout the day on Sunday, and some snow had been expected to mix in as temperatures dropped.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis said when the temperature drops below freezing in the nighttime hours, some accumulation of snow is possible.
Meanwhile Sunday, snow and ice were also causing problems at multiple East Coast airports that regularly have back-and-forth flights to Chicago – including Boston Logan International, New York LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International, Newark International, Teterboro, and Philadelphia International.