Akiem Hicks Returns To Bears PracticeAkiem Hicks was finally back on the Bears practice field Sunday for the first time since he dislocated his elbow way back in week five.

Kane Extends Point Streak, But Lehner And Crawford Struggle In 7-3 Loss To AvalancheRobin Lehner gave up five goals in 14 chances before being pulled, but Corey Crawford didn't fare much better, allowing two goals on 15 shots.

Bulls Lose For 7th Time In 9 Games As Blazers Win 107-103Carmelo Anthony can’t recall another a 10-block game like Trail Blazers teammate Hassan Whiteside had against the Bulls.

Avs Beat Blackhawks, Duncan Keith To Sit Out RematchNathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 13: Jets QB Sam Darnold In For Big Day Against BengalsThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why you should have the Jets second-year QB in your lineup this week.

Trubisky Throws 3-Yard Touchdown Pass To Montgomery With 2:17 Left As Bears Beat LionsMitchell Trubisky threw a go-ahead, 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery with 2:17 left, lifting the Chicago Bears to a win over the slumping Detroit Lions on Thursday.