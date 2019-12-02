by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer
CHICAGO (CBS) — Self-avowed Nazi and Holocaust denier Arthur Jones is making another bid for Congress, two years after getting 26% of the vote in his failed bid against U.S. Rep Dan Lipinski.
Jones, of Lyons, has filed nominating petitions to run as a Republican in the 3rd congressional district in 2020, but unlike his previous attempts to defeat Lipinski, this time he’s not the only Republican in the race.
Will County Board Member Mike Fricilone, of Homer Glen, also has filed nominating petitions to get on the ballot in the Republican primary.
Despite admitting he was once a member of the American Nazi Party and remains a denier of the Holocaust, Jones got 57,885 votes in 2018 when he ran against Lipinski.
“If I really believed the Holocaust had taken place, I wouldn’t have joined the Nazi Party,” Jones told the Daily Southtown in 2018.
Jones made it to the general election against Lipinski in 2018 because no other Republicans entered the primary. He also ran unopposed in 2016, but was kicked off the ballot due to faulty petitions.
It’s unclear if he’ll be face a petition challenge this year, or if he’d be able to survive such a challenge.