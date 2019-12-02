WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — An Elk Grove Village man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being busted driving drunk for the sixth time.

Nazim Useni, 58, was convicted of felony aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 19 following a two-day trial, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

DuPage County Judge John Kinsella handed down the sentence on Monday.

On Jan. 28 at 1:47 a.m., an Itasca police officer pulled over Useni on an unspecified road. During the stop, Useni could not produce a driver’s license and police noted that he smelled like alcohol, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

Useni showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol content turned out to be 0.19.

It also just so happened that Useni was already on parole from a 12-year sentence he received for his fifth DUI conviction.

“Time and time again, Mr. Useni thumbed his nose at the law and continued to drink and drive,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “Not only did he get behind the wheel after his first DUI, but he did so as well after his fifth DUI.”

No one was injured by Useni’s “irresponsible, reckless behavior,” but especially with ridesharing apps so common today, “there is no reason whatsoever for anyone to drive after they have been drinking,” Berlin said in the release.