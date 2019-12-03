CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanksgiving Day, Red Cross volunteers responded to six fires in our area, helping 24 people.
As CBS 2’s Ryan Baker reports, the Morales family is grateful for the help they received, after a fire last August destroyed their Logan Square home.
“By the time I got there, it was just gallons of gallons of water poured onto our home,” said Elizabeth Morales. “Everything you have is destroyed.”
And for the mother of three, the home had even more meaning.
It’s where she grew up.
“I was there for 20 plus years,” she said. “I literally lost it all, from childhood to now, it’s gone.”
The neighbor’s home initially caught fire, and the flames spread.
Elizabeth and her husband, Jose, are thankful to be in a rental home. For now, the family is in the rebuilding process.
“It’s not easy; we’ve got little ones,” said Jose.
“The Red Cross was the only one there for us on the scene,” said Elizabeth.
The family is living month-to-month. It is expected to be at least a year until they can get back to their address.