CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in a home in the Far Northwest Side’s Edison Park neighborhood Tuesday night, and police said it was believed to be a homicide.
Just before 7 p.m., the 40-year-old man was found in a home in the 7300 block of North Harlem Avenue, police said. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody Tuesday night.
Further details were not immediately released. Area North detectives were investigating.