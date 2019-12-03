CHICAGO (CBS) — Armed robbers wearing ski masks kidnapped two people in Frankfort and New Lenox Township in the past three weeks, and went on shopping sprees with their money, police say.
Investigators believe both cases are linked.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said a New Lenox Township man was headed to work around 6 a.m. Friday, when four men wearing ski masks approached him in his driveway, and forced him into an SUV at gunpoint.
Once the victim was inside the vehicle, they took him to several stores to use his bank card over and over again. He was later dropped off in Indiana, unharmed.
On Nov. 16, a woman was at an ATM near LaGrange Road and Lincoln Highway in Frankfort when three masked men forced her to withdraw cash. Afterward, they kidnapped her and drove her around for three hours in her own car, stopping at several stores to use her bank cards.
She was dropped off unharmed in Chicago with her vehicle.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Will County Sheriff’s office at 815-727-8574 or the Frankfort Police Department at 815-469-9435.