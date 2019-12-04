  • CBS 2On Air

The Chicago Bears play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Solider Field. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

Here is what you need to know:

Playoffs? With a victory on Thanksgiving Day against Detroit, the Bears  tripled their chances of making the playoffs!  The team is now projected to have a 3 percent chance, up from 1 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.  A win against the Cowboys would raised their chances to 5 percent.

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Chase Daniel #4 of the Chicago Bears is brought down by Danielle Hunter #99 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field on September 29, 2019. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Fashion Alert: The Bears will be wearing their 1936 retro uniforms, the same ones worn against the Vikings in Week 4.  A game they won 16-6.

Hicks Return:  Akiem Hicks returned to practice this week after an elbow injury against the Raiders in Week 5.  He won’t play Thursday, but is aiming to return against Green Bay on Dec. 15.

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Trubisky Improving? Mitchell Trubisky turned in an impressive 118.1 passer rating against the Lions, passing for a season high 338 years and three touchdowns.  This week, the talent is at a different level against the NFC East Division leaders with the No. 8 ranked overall defense in the NFL.  The Lions rank No. 30.

Series Record: The Cowboys hold the all-time series advantage, 13-11, including victories in each of the past two matchups between the two clubs. The last one was a 31-17 decision in 2016.

Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch as Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions defends him during the second half at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Robinson rolling: Wide receiver Allen Robinson leads Chicago with 850 receiving yards in 2019 and aims for his third game in a row with a touchdown reception.

 

 

 