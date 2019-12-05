  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Mitchell Trubisky accounted for four touchdowns as the Chicago Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Trubisky threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, a 23-yard sprint into the end zone in the fourth quarter to put the Bears up 31-14. He finished 23 of 31 for 244 yards with an interception. He also rushed for 63 yards.

Dallas cut the score to 31-21 with 4:29 left and added a field goal with 12 seconds left to make the final score, 31-24.

 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

The Bears are now 7-6, but their playoffs hopes are still slim, despite winning three straight.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Running back David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears carries against the defense of outside linebacker Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Dallas fell to 6-7.

Allen Robinson caught two TD passes, and Anthony Miller hadone as Chicago tied a season scoring high. Khalil Mack had a sack. Linebacker Roquan Smith left the game with a pectoral injury on the opening drive. But the Bears took out the NFC East leaders after beating the struggling Detroit Lions twice and New York Giants in recent weeks.

Facing a top 10 defense for the third week in a row, the Cowboys once again couldn’t get their high-powered offense going.

NFL passing leader Drew Prescott was 27 of 49 for 334 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 81 yards — his fifth straight game under 100 — and two scores.