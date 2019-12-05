CHICAGO (CBS) — For early December, conditions will be fine for tonight’s Bears-Cowboys game at Solider Field, with a cold front that won’t pass through Chicago until early Friday morning.
The front won’t bring any precipitation, but winds will shift and temperatures will drop, with highs in the upper 30s.
The weekend looks relatively mild and dry.
Some areas could get to 50 degrees on Sunday.
However, rain is possible on Sunday night.
On Monday, rain is expected to change over to snow.
Then, on Tuesday, temps get very cold–with overnight lows in the single digits.