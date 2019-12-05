CHICAGO (CBS)– Neglected for decades, that’s how neighbors describe the lakefront situation in Hyde Park.
CBS 2 has been reporting Chicago’s lakefront is eroding in Rogers Park. With work being done to prevent the problem on the north side, south siders want solutions.
Thursday night in Hyde Park, the community will meet with city, state and federal agencies all on hand.
Waves are doing real damage and the community says it’s concerning to see plans underway on the north side and not in their community.
“I just think the south side gets ignored more than, obviously when people’s homes are threatened as they are in Rogers Park that’s going to draw immediate attention and that’s understandable,” said Hyde Park residents Kenneth Newman. “But I also think the very south end of the city there are more beaches being damaged.”
Thursday’s meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. at Powell Academy on South Shore Drive.