CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man is facing a felony weapons charge, but not murder, in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Macksantino Webb at the Howard station on the CTA Red Line on Tuesday.
Police said Michael Jackson, of Rogers Park, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Jackson and another person were arrested within minutes of the shooting. The second person who was arrested has been released without charges.
The shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on the platform of the Howard station. Police said Webb was shot in the chest and neck. He died at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
Police the shooter walked up to the victim and opened fire before running out of the station and onto nearby Paulina Street. There had been no prior conflict between Webb and the gunman, according to police.