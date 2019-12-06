CHICAGO (CBS)– An investigation is underway after a crash on the Bishop Ford, involving a motorcycle and car, left one person dead.
Illinois State Police confirmed, the driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash was driving under the influence.
That driver was on the northbound Bishop Ford near 111th when the car slammed into a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist died and state police said the driver of the car drove off, but is now in custody.
Two northbound lanes are still closed.
This is a developing story.