WHEATON (CBS) — Bond has been set at $150,000 for a Berwyn man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident last summer. Luciano Pantaleon, 49 is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class 1 Felony.
On Aug. 30, at approximately 12:10 a.m., DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a hit and run motor vehicle crash at Roosevelt Road and Addison Avenue in Lombard. The victim in the crash, Robert Szabo, 59, of Glen Ellyn, was pronounced dead a short time later at hospital.
An investigation alleges that the vehicle involved in the crash, a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, struck Szabo as he crossed the roadway. Investigators believe that the driver of the truck briefly stopped after the crash before leaving the scene.
Through the course of their investigation, authorities were led to Pantaleon as the alleged driver of the truck. On Dec. 4, Pantaleon was located at his residence and taken into custody.
“I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Robert Szabo,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Robert’s sudden absence from their lives I’m sure has left a hole in their hearts that can never be filled. What makes this case particularly troubling is the allegations that after the crash, Mr. Pantaleon fled the scene leaving a fellow human being on the road to die.”
Pantaleon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6 for arraignment in front of Judge Liam Brennan.