CHICAGO (CBS)– Six adults and two children were displaced in a house fire in Gresham.
According to Chicago fire officials, the fire broke out at home located at 8632 south Sangamon Street.
Update: STILL AND BOX ALARM. 8632 S SANGAMON with exposure 8630 struck out by 2-2-5. One (1) civilian transport (Yellow)for a medical issue. 4-1-8.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 7, 2019
One person was transported to a local hospital.
Videos posted to social media showed high flames shooting from the house.
This is a developing story.