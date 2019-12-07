  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Gresham, House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– Six adults and two children were displaced in a house fire in Gresham.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire broke out at home located at 8632 south Sangamon Street.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

Videos posted to social media showed high flames shooting from the house.

This is a developing story.