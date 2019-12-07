  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash on the Bishop Ford on Friday.

Omarr L. Hill, 42, was charged with aggravated DUI and is currently in police custody awaiting his bond hearing.

Credit: ISP

According to Illinois State Police Hill was driving northbound on the Bishop Ford near 111th when the car slammed into a motorcycle. Police said the victim was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died and state police said the driver of the car drove off.

Police said Hill was later placed in custody near the northbound Stoney Island Feeder ramp.

This is a developing story.      