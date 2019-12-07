  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMNFL Special
    1:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Hit and Run, hit and run, Orland Park


CHICAGO (CBS)– A retired priest was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orland Park, police confirmed.

Paul Burak, 73, of Palos Heights was charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, Orland Park police said in a media Saturday morning.

Police said Burak was taken into custody Friday.

A spokesperson from St. Michael School in Orland Park confirmed the victims were two teachers at the school who were leaving the Parish Christmas party at the time of the incident.

Officials identified the victims as third-grade teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Kosteck and 61-year-old Ms. Rone (Margaret) Leja. School officials confirmed Ms. Leja, who taught technology, died during the incident.

Officials said Kosteck was released from the hospital.

The accident happened as the women were leaving a Christmas party Wednesday night near Orland Square Mall.

Officials said the retired priest attended the St. Michael Christmas party.

Burak’s bond hearing is set for Saturday.