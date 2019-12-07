CHICAGO (CBS)– A retired priest was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orland Park, police confirmed.
Paul Burak, 73, of Palos Heights was charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, Orland Park police said in a media Saturday morning.
This is 73-yo Paul Burak who police charged with aggravated DUI + leaving scene of crime for fatal Orlando Park hit and run
Police not commenting on whether a medical condition is a factor or whether he had been drinking at the party they were at@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7ItPPJbOC0
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) December 7, 2019
Police said Burak was taken into custody Friday.
A spokesperson from St. Michael School in Orland Park confirmed the victims were two teachers at the school who were leaving the Parish Christmas party at the time of the incident.
Officials identified the victims as third-grade teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Kosteck and 61-year-old Ms. Rone (Margaret) Leja. School officials confirmed Ms. Leja, who taught technology, died during the incident.
Officials said Kosteck was released from the hospital.
The accident happened as the women were leaving a Christmas party Wednesday night near Orland Square Mall.
Officials said the retired priest attended the St. Michael Christmas party.
Burak’s bond hearing is set for Saturday.