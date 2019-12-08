CHICAGO (CBS) — Fred Hampton, the former leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party, was remembered Sunday – 50 years after he was shot to death by police.
“We will know that he has always and will always be a part of our history of progressive movement,” said U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois).
Balloons were released outside the site of Hampton’s former home, at 2337 W. Monroe St. just east of Western Avenue.
It was Dec. 4, 1969, when Hampton was killed during a police raid ordered by then-Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan.
The activist was asleep in his bed when he was gunned down inside his apartment. He was 21.