CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD has died, after reportedly suffering a seizure early Sunday at Midway International Airport.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the death of the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jarad Higgins. An autopsy had not been performed as of Sunday morning.
TMZ reported witnesses saw Juice WRLD suffer a seizure at Midway after arriving on a flight from California early Sunday.
Heartbreaking news this morning. Juice WRLD’s Chicago family was so proud. His aunt just posted this on Friday. pic.twitter.com/i0ARMzPM76
— Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) December 8, 2019
Chicago police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after suffering a medical emergency at Midway around 3:30 a.m., but could not confirm that man was Juice WRLD.
Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.
Juice WRLD quickly rose to fame with his debut album “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart in its third week of release in June 2018. His second album, “Death Race for Love,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 2000 in March 2019.
He won the award for Best New Artist this year at the Billboard Music Awards.
A Chicago native, he moved to south suburban Homewood as a child, and attended Homewood-Flossmoor High School.