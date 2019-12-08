BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A firefighter was injured Sunday evening when an extra-alarm fire broke out in west suburban Bellwood.
Around 6:30 p.m., the Bellwood Fire Department was called to 2513 W. St. Charles Rd. in Bellwood for a call of a fire in a building with a business on the first floor and apartments on the second.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the first floor and people trying to escape from the second, according to Bellwood Fire Chief Douglas Dombek.
The fire was raised to a third alarm, and firefighters battled the fire while assisting residents out, Dombek said.
One firefighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. He was believed to be in good condition.
“I suspect we’ll be on the scene chasing hot spots until tomorrow morning,” Dombek said.
The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago has been contacted, Dombek said.