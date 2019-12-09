CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre is celebrating 130 years with an open house celebration on Monday.
The National Historic Landmark Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr., is inviting visitors for a free anniversary event.
130 years… we'll save the sappy post and just say how honored we are to have today recognized as "Auditorium Theatre Day" by the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois! Thank you for being a part of our history. #Aud130 #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/DCdjWp8pji
— Auditorium Theatre (@AuditoriumChgo) December 9, 2019
The theatre first opened in December of 1889.
The celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. and features food, drinks raffles and more.