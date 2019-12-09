  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auditorium Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre is celebrating 130 years with an open house celebration on Monday.

The National Historic Landmark Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr., is inviting visitors for a free anniversary event.

The theatre first opened in December of 1889.

The celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. and features food, drinks raffles and more.