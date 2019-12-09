CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed, when they apparently shot each other in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Monday morning while one of the men was taking his son to school.
Police said a 31-year-old man was walking his son to school around 8:40 a.m., when a 24-year-old man started shooting near 62nd and Mozart.
The older man was shot three times in the chest and twice in the torso, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His son was not injured, and was able to run to get help.
Police said the 24-year-old man was later found in his car, with gunshot wounds to both legs. Investigators said it appears the older man shot the younger man.
The 24-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.
Area Central detectives were investigating.