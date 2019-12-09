CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to be a rainy day and then the Chicago area is in for a temperature drop.
Quick peek at your visibility this morning #Chicago. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/5zIiblLCi9
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 9, 2019
Scattered showers are expected throughout the day with high temperatures around 42 degrees.
By sunset, the rain is predicted to clear and temperatures will plummet.
Rain and fog this morning. Rain continues through the day. Get ready for a giant cooldown into tomorrow #Chicago! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/i4LK64m4kD
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 9, 2019
Wind chills on Tuesday could be in the single digits.