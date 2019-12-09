Zach LaVine Misses Runner In Last Seconds, Bulls Lose To Raptors By 1 PointPascal Siakam scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night when Zach LaVine missed a runner in the closing seconds.

Blackhawks Blow 2-Goal Lead, Lose To Arizona Coyotes In ShootoutConor Garland and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout against Robin Lehner, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from two goals down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Bulls Fall To Miami Heat In OvertimeThe Miami Heat held off the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night to improve to 10-0 at home this season.

WWE's Xavier Woods Embraces Inner Media Maven As Achilles HealsWWE Superstar Xavier Woods stays relevant with his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel and New Day Feel The Power podcast while rehabbing his torn Achilles.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit: Miles Sanders A Top 10 RB Option As Eagles Face GiantsThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why the Eagles running back Miles Sanders is a top option against the Giants in Week 14.

Chicago Bears Drop Dallas Cowboys On Trubisky's Big NightMitchell Trubisky accounted for four touchdowns as the Chicago Bears dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.