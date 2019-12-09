CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight Monday on the Near West Side, near the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago.
The woman said around 11 a.m., someone grabbed her on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Flournoy Street, also near the Rush University Medical Center campus.
The suspect tried to take the woman into the alley and then took miscellaneous items from her, police said.
The woman was able to escape, police said.
The woman was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
It was not certain whether the victim was a student. A description of the suspect was not available.
No one was in custody Monday night and Area Central detectives were investigating.