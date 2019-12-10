CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicagoans need to bundle up.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.
Bitter cold for the next two days! Bundle up #Chicago!
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 10, 2019
Tuesday’s high temperature is only 24 degrees with clear conditions.
Here's your 'feels like' for the next 48 hours! Bundle up!
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) December 10, 2019
Glaros said flurries are possible Tuesday night, but accumulation is not expected.
Snow showers are possible Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is also expected to be cold, but a warm up is on the way for Thursday.