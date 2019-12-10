  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    08:00 AMCBS News Special Report
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Temperatures, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicagoans need to bundle up.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Tuesday’s high temperature is only 24 degrees with clear conditions.

Glaros said flurries are possible Tuesday night, but accumulation is not expected.

Snow showers are possible Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is also expected to be cold, but a warm up is on the way for Thursday.