CHICAGO (CBS) — Facing three challengers in her bid for re-election, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx first will have to survive a challenge to her nominating petitions to stay on the ballot.

Foxx won the lottery to be listed first on the ballot in the race for state’s attorney on Monday, but the campaign for challenger Bob Fioretti, a former Chicago aldermen, filed an objection to her nominating petitions.

Fioretti’s campaign said they reviewed all of the more than 20,000 signatures on Foxx’s nominating petitions, and are challenging three-fourths of them. The Fioretti campaign believes most of Foxx’s signatures were forged, fake, or otherwise invalid.

Candidates must submit 7,279 valid signatures on their nominating petitions to make it on the Democratic ballot in the race for state’s attorney.

Foxx’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

She is facing three challengers in the Democratic primary – Fioretti, former Cook County prosecutor and U.S. Naval reserve intelligence officer Bill Conway, and former federal and county prosecutor Donna Moore, who also ran against Foxx in 2016.

Conway will be listed second on the ballot in the Democratic primary, More will be listed third, and Fioretti will be listed last, following Monday’s ballot lottery.

Two Republicans also are running for state’s attorney – former Cook County judge Patrick W. O’Brien, and former Cook County prosecutor Christopher Pfannkuche, who lost to Foxx in the 2016 general election.

The county’s electoral board will begin holding hearings on objections to nominating petitions on Dec. 17.

Foxx is the only candidate for state’s attorney facing a petition challenge, but several other candidates in other races also face objections to their petitions.