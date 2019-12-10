  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Park Tuesday morning.

According to Metra officials, inbound and outbound trains are halted and extensive delays are expected.

The incident involves Metra train No. 620 at the Arlington Park Metra Station.

Police said Wilke Road is currently closed at Northwest Highway.

This is a developing story. 