CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Park Tuesday morning.
Metra Alert UP-NW – Train #636 departing Harvard at 7:35 AM – delayed departure, a pedestrian incident. This train will hold at Harvard until further notice. Updates will be provided.
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 10, 2019
According to Metra officials, inbound and outbound trains are halted and extensive delays are expected.
The incident involves Metra train No. 620 at the Arlington Park Metra Station.
Police said Wilke Road is currently closed at Northwest Highway.
This is a developing story.