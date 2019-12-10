JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Will County arrested a woman this weekend who they say was driving around with an AR-15 in the trunk and another gun hidden in a safety seat where a 3-year-old was sitting.

Will County Sheriff’s police were patrolling in the area of Interstate 57 and Manhattan-Monee Road in Peotone Township Sunday morning, when they saw a speeding vehicle with a defective windshield go by, police said.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle and noticed that it smelled of marijuana, police said. They also noticed a 3-year-old child was in a safety seat in the back, police said.

Police said they spoke with the adult passenger and the driver – Nicole Horton, 24, of Carbondale.

Officers also searched the car, and found an AR-15 in the trunk and a 9mm handgun in the front drawer of the booster child safety seat where the 3-year-old had been sitting, police said.

Police learned that the AR-15 was stolen a few months ago from a police vehicle in southern Illinois.

Horton was arrested on weapons charges. The passenger was released pending further investigation, while the 3-year-old was placed in protective custody with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, police said.

In an unrelated incident 10 hours earlier on Saturday, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marshall Donald Quincy Gatson, 27, of Joliet around 11:35 p.m. A deputy was patrolling the areas of Weber and Renwick roads in Joliet Township and found Gatson swerving erratically from lane to lane, police said.

Deputies pulled Gatson over and that the vehicle smelled like marijuana – which Gatson had a jar full of it in plain sight, police said.

Police searched the car and found a loaded .45 Magnum revolver under the driver’s seat, police said.

Gatson was hit with weapons charges and an assortment of traffic citations.