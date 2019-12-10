CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in a span of about 20 minutes, about a mile away from each other Tuesday afternoon on the West Side.
Police said, around 2:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk near Lexington and Central Park in the Homan Square neighborhood, when a black vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.
The man was shot once in the groin, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
About 20 minutes later, a 28-year-old man was in an alley near Pulaski and Monroe in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, when a group of people walked up and one of them fired shots, police said.
That man was shot in the stomach and right arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
No one was in custody in either shooting.
Area North detectives were investigating both attacks. Police said there is no evidence at this point that the shootings were connected.