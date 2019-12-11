CHICAGO (CBS) — Wind chills were still in the teens Wednesday afternoon, but winds are expected to relax this evening as skies stay clear.
Low temperatures Wednesday night will hover in the upper teens/lower 20s.
A breezy south/southwest flow sets up into Thursday which will pull in milder air. Highs will be well into the 40s in all areas.
Skies will be cloudy due to a nearby system that will bring snow to Wisconsin. We are close enough to that system to have a mostly cloudy day.
The next system brings a 20% chance of light showers to the Friday afternoon rush. A wintry mix develops through the night and hangs around all day Saturday.
The high for Saturday is 39.
It will be clear and chilly for Sunday with a high of 27.