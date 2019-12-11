  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wind chills were still in the teens Wednesday afternoon, but winds are expected to relax this evening as skies stay clear.

Wednesday Night Lows: 12.11.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday Evening: 12.11.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Low temperatures Wednesday night will hover in the upper teens/lower 20s.

Feels-Like Temperatures: 12.11.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

A breezy south/southwest flow sets up into Thursday which will pull in milder air. Highs will be well into the 40s in all areas.

Thursday Highs: 12.12.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Skies will be cloudy due to a nearby system that will bring snow to Wisconsin. We are close enough to that system to have a mostly cloudy day.

Wisconsin Snow: 12.12.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

Hour By Hour For 12.12.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

The next system brings a 20% chance of light showers to the Friday afternoon rush. A wintry mix develops through the night and hangs around all day Saturday.

Afternoon Highs: 12.11.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Saturday is 39.

It will be clear and chilly for Sunday with a high of 27.

Mary Kay Kleist