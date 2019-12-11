EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Actor and activist Danny Glover led the charge for reparations Wednesday night in Evanston.
He spoke to crowds at a town hall on the topic.
“It’s the beginning of a process. This is the most intense conversation, I believe, that we’re going to have in the 21st century, right here – reparations,” Glover said.
Last month, the Evanston City Council approved a measure to direct the first $10 million in tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales to a reparations fund. The goal is to address the north suburban city’s decline in African-American residents and help African-Americans thrive in Evanston, among other issues.
Evanston Ald. Robin Rue Simmons (5th) worked to get the resolution approved last month by the City Council. She talked with CBS 2’s Jermont Terry about it recently.
“I’m offering no apologies,” she said. “This is for black Evanston residents.”
Rue Simmons points to Evanston’s history of redlining, where neighborhoods were divided based on race and economics. The alderman believes the impact is still felt today.
The hope is that by allocating $10 million of marijuana tax revenue into the reparations fund, it will encourage minority business startups and help longtime residents like Walker – ultimately eliminating the wage disparity.
Evanston is still gathering input from the public at events like the one Glover attended.
A city subcommittee will ultimately decide the best way to distribute the money.