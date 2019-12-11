CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men carjacked a woman at gunpoint late Tuesday night in Highland, Indiana, before leading police on a chase to nearby Whiting.

Highland police said they responded to a report of a carjacking shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the Wicker Park Manor subdivision near 81st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

A woman told officers she had just arrived at a friend’s house when two men walked up and asked her if she could jump start their van, which had broken down. After pulling up next to the van, one of the men pointed a gun at her, and told her to get out of her car, and fired a shot into the ground.

After the woman exited her Nissan Versa, she saw four men get inside the car. Meantime, her friend was walking to the car, fearing she was being kidnapped, and one of the men inside the car fired a shot at the friend through a closed window.

Neither the carjacking victim nor her friend were injured.

The four men then sped off, headed north on Indianapolis Boulevard.

A short time later, Whiting police officers spotted the stolen Nissan and began chasing it. Hammond police joined the chase before the four men bailed out of the car near the BP refinery in Whiting.

Police said two men were arrested after a short foot chase, but two others got away. Two girls were in the car, and police determined the four carjackers had picked them up in East Chicago after stealing the Nissan.

Investigators said they have identified the two men who are still at large. Police said all four carjackers are from Chicago Heights.

Police said charges are pending against the two men and two girls in custody.