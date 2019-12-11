LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS)</strong. — The Bears have three must win games left to keep any playoff hopes alive.

It’s also a chance for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to continue to progress and change some minds about his future.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Wednesday, Trubisky and the offense think they are a far different team than the one that lost to the rival Packers in week one.

The Bears are preparing for a rematch of game they'd rather forget.

When asked if he remembers the week one loss, Bears receiver Anthony Miller had one word, "No."

The Bears 10-3 loss to the Packers in the opener was unfortunately a sign of things to come for the offense. But, that seems to have turned around especially for Trubisky. In his last three games, he's completed 70 percent of his passes and accounted for nine touchdowns.

"We're kind of in a rhythm now, we're a different team," Trubisky said. "There's some things we had to go through in the first game in the beginning of the season that just didn't go our way and there's things we definitely learned from as an offense. I just feel like we have a newfound identity of what we want to do."

Miller says Trubisky's confidence is through the roof. I asked him what specifically he has noticed his QB has been doing differently.

"He's been a very vocal guy, just making sure everyone is on point," said the second-year receiver. "He's been more, I wouldn't say demanding, but definitive when he makes calls or audibles. He's just very confident."

When I asked him if Trubisky is demanding, he responded, "No, not really, but I feel like every quarterback should have a little bit of that in them."

Packers cornerback Tramon Williams said after the first matchup they knew if they forced Trubisky to play quarterback, they'd win.

Trubisky said Wednesday, "I don't care," adding he doesn't need any more motivation.