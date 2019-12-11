  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A truck slid off Lake Shore Drive into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach just before 7:15 a.m.

According to police, two men were able to get out of the pickup truck before it was fully under water.

Officials said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Police said the bike path is closed from North Avenue to Oak Street.

The Marine Unit is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. 

 

 