CHICAGO (CBS)– A truck slid off Lake Shore Drive into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach just before 7:15 a.m.
#BREAKING: Crews on scene after truck slides off Lake Shore Drive into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach.@CFDMedia Scuba team, @Chicago_Police, medics & more all on hand.
Traffic delayed considerably.
CLICK FOR MORE FROM @cbschicago: https://t.co/a6LTb7zSw8 pic.twitter.com/Kfx5NU6IG9
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) December 11, 2019
According to police, two men were able to get out of the pickup truck before it was fully under water.
Officials said there are no reports of injuries at this time.
Police said the bike path is closed from North Avenue to Oak Street.
The Marine Unit is responding to the scene.
This is a developing story.