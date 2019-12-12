CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver is dead, and two teens were injured, after a car fleeing police crashed plowed into a house in the Far South Side’s Fernwood neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago Police News Affairs Sgt. Rocco Alioto said around 7:20 p.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 107th Street and Wentworth Avenue – but the driver sped off.

The driver went on to lose control on Wentworth Avenue the first block north of 103rd Street, striking a house and causing “major structural damage,” Alioto said.

Three people were in the car that fled the traffic stop, and police believe they were all juvenile offenders.

The male driver of the car, believed to be a teenager is dead, Alioto said.

A teenage boy and girl of unidentified ages, but who were identified as suspects, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their condition was stabilized, Alioto said.

The exact ages of the people in the car, or whether they were old enough to drive, was not immediately known.

The house sustained severe damage, and Peoples Gas was called to the scene to ensure there was no gas leak, Alioto said.

No one in the home was injured, he said. At least one woman was in the house at the time.

Breaking news: one person dead others are injured after car crashes into house near 103rd and Wentworth. Witnesses say car was running from @Chicago_Police Full story tonight at 10pm @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/dAZsIpW5wT — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) December 13, 2019

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was also notified to determine whether a police chase was involved.