CHICAGO (CBS)– A staff member at a high school in Orland Park is accused of engaging in inappropriate contact with a minor.
Eric D. Kruger, 34, of Oak Forest, was charged with unlawful grooming, according to Orland Park police.
Police said Kruger, an educational support staff member at Sandburg High School, “sent progressively inappropriate text messages to the victim over a several month period.”
Police said the juvenile, Kruger was inappropriately contacting, is not a student at Sandburg High School.
Kruger was taken into custody on Wednesday and will appear for his bond hearing on Thursday.
This is a developing story.