CHICAGO (CBS) — Five students at Libby Elementary School were taken to the hospital on Thursday, after possibly overdosing on Xanax.
Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed they responded to the school, at 5300 S. Loomis Blvd. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Four teens were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were stabilized, the Fire Department said.
Police said a fifth student was also sickened a couple of hours earlier.
The victims were all boys age 13 or 14, police said.
A Fire Department spokesperson said the teens might have overdosed on Xanax, but they have not determined for certain what happened.