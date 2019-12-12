CHICAGO (CBS) — A wild crime spree left a path of destruction – as a driver plowed into cars and then ended up busting into a grandmother’s home.

Anyone who parked on Diversey Avenue between Kedzie and Albany avenues regretted it Thursday morning, as they found their cars smashed into. A red truck recklessly plowed into five vehicles.

From there, the perpetrator’s violence continued as he broke into homes and attacked a woman.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves tracked down two women who came face-to-face with the man.

Video showed chaos in the aftermath of the catastrophe, which began around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Basically, it looked horrible,” a man said.

In the wake of the recklessness, drivers dodged car parts, and debris sat mangled in the street on Thursday afternoon. A fence was even seen plowed over into a front yard.

The driver got out of the red pickup truck after smashing into the cars and ran off, but he wasn’t done at that point. Police believe he then targeted apartments on Sawyer Avenue – when moments later, someone reported a home invasion.

That someone was Angelica Ithier, a grandmother.

“I was scared to death,” she said.

Remnants of Ithier’s door still sat on the ground Thursday afternoon, after she said the intruder busted through as she undressed in the bedroom.

She screamed.

“I said, ‘My brother is there, my brother is there!’” Ithier said. “So he ran out and went downstairs, and attacked the lady downstairs.”

The lady downstairs was Yolanda Jimenez, 77.

“I asked him: ‘What are you doing here? What did you do to my door? What’s going on’” Jimenez said. “He wouldn’t talk to me.”

Jimenez felt helpless.

“He grabbed the knife and he ran towards me, and he grabbed me by the neck right here, and pulled me to the floor,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said the man eventually ran out, stripping off his clothes. He was caught.

Ithier said the man was hurt, and an ambulance took him away.

“This was the first time that happened here,” she said. “I have been here for 23 years, and never before.”

The suspect was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. One of the victims says he had a broken leg.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday evening.