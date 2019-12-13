



Photo: Oscar Keys/Unsplash

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a jazz show to a holiday rap concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Creole Christmas

From the event description:

Join us for Creole Christmas featuring international jazz artists Etienne Charles, Godwin Louis, Jorge Glem, Or Bareket and Savannah Harris.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Court

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Believe in the Magic of Christmas

From the event description:

A truly exceptional and passionate Christmas show for the entire family.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Admission: $20-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Christmas Ship Concert

From the event description:

Please join us for an evening of festive holiday merriment and music.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Chicago Maritime Museum, 1200 W. 35th St.

Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Christmas in Chicago Concert

From the event description:

Celebrate the Christmas season with The Moody Church at our annual Christmas concert! This event is the highlight of our Christmas season, with classic carols and holiday favorites.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Moody Church, 1635 N. LaSalle Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holiday Rap Concert

From the event description:

Market Media Entertainment presents a holiday rap concert. Hosted by Joe Chazary.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 4758 S Pulaski Rd, 4758 S. Pulaski Road

Admission: Free-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets