If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.
From a jazz show to a holiday rap concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Creole Christmas
From the event description:
Join us for Creole Christmas featuring international jazz artists Etienne Charles, Godwin Louis, Jorge Glem, Or Bareket and Savannah Harris.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth Court
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Believe in the Magic of Christmas
From the event description:
A truly exceptional and passionate Christmas show for the entire family.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.
Admission: $20-$50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Christmas Ship Concert
From the event description:
Please join us for an evening of festive holiday merriment and music.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Chicago Maritime Museum, 1200 W. 35th St.
Admission: $15-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Christmas in Chicago Concert
From the event description:
Celebrate the Christmas season with The Moody Church at our annual Christmas concert! This event is the highlight of our Christmas season, with classic carols and holiday favorites.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Moody Church, 1635 N. LaSalle Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday Rap Concert
From the event description:
Market Media Entertainment presents a holiday rap concert. Hosted by Joe Chazary.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 4758 S Pulaski Rd, 4758 S. Pulaski Road
Admission: Free-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets