CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will be increasing tonight, and Chicagoans can expect a mix of light rain or snow early Saturday morning.
That precipitation will continue on and off during the day with highs in the mid-30s. Temps will drop on Sunday after a cold front passes, with clear skies but highs only in the 20s.
We are keeping an eye on the potential for snow on Monday.
However, current models show the snowfall moving to the south.
Any movement northward, and Chicago will see a better chance of snow on Monday.