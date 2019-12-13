CHICAGO (CBS) — Dennis Cousins, of Hammond, Indiana, was hired only five months ago as a state corrections officer, but is now facing charges of attempting to sell drugs at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Cousins, 27, was arrested when he reported for work on Friday. Authorities said they recovered suboxone, a naroctic that is sometimes used to treat opoid addiction.
Pending charges against him include two felonies–trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and bribery. He also faces a misemeanor charge of possession of a Schedule 3 controlled substance.
Cousins was taken to the LaPort County Jail.
“We have a zero tolerance policy on trafficking,” said Westville warden John Galipeau. “We will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances into any of our facilities; this will be no exception.”
Cousins was hired on June 24, and is currently on unpaid suspension pending investigation.
Formal charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.