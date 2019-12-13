



The fantasy football playoffs are getting good now, as the remaining teams move into the semi-final week. That championship (and the bragging rights that come with it) is so close that you can almost taste it. But you’re not there yet. There’s still more football to be played. But this is when the fantasy football advice matters the most.

As they have all through the regular season and into the fantasy playoffs, the guys from Fantasy Football Today step up to give us some useful advice on this week’s best and worst matchups. No one could have predicted this week’s start of the week at quarterback earlier in the season when he wasn’t even the starter on his own team. Since taking over for the Tennessee Titans Ryan Tannehill has been among the league’s best at the QB position, putting up at least 22 fantasy points in six of his seven starts this season. He’ll be up against a Houston Texans defense that Denver Broncos rookie Drew Lock just lit up. The Titans offense is rolling, and Tannehill should have another big day.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay also faces a favorable matchup in the Kansas City Chiefs. While Lindsay has struggled a little as of late, he still gets between 15 and 20 touches pretty consistently. That should happen again against a Chiefs’ defense has been suspect against the run all season, unlike other defenses Lindsay has face recently. The Broncos will be starting a rookie quarterback again this week, and a strong running game can be a young quarterback’s best friend. Lindsay will have every opportunity to produce this week.

You can find more analysis from the crew on this week’s matchups by checking out the video above. And tune in every day to Fantasy Football Today live at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Sports HQ.

Start

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennesse Titans vs. Houston Texans

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

WR: Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers

RB: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

WR: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots