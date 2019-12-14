



— The Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday. It’s a rare noon kickoff for these teams, whose rivalry often warrants a late-season national billing during prime time.

Here are some facts you need to know about the game:

The Bears, who currently only have a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight, need a win to have any shot at the post season. In fact, running the table against the Packers, Kansas City and Minnesota (no small feat), still only gives them outside shot. The would need a lot of help to get there. For example, the Vikings and Rams would have to lose two of their last three games.

Sunday’s game is the 200th meeting between the teams, which first played in 1921. That total includes two playoff games. Green Bay holds a 98-95-6 edge in the series. It is the oldest rivalry in the NFL.

A win would give the Bears four straight, and five of the last six. Their defense now ranks No. 4 in the NFL and No. 2 in the NFC in points allowed (17.8).

On the other side, the Bears have also gotten on track in the past two games, averaging 400 yards of total offense. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has 13 touchdowns in the past five games, making him among the league leaders over that time.

Aaron Rodgers may be losing a bit of his Hall of Fame career luster, but in 23 games against Chicago he has an overall passer rating of 103.2. That’s the best rating against the Bears in NFL history. He’s 18-5 against Chicago in his career.