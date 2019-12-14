CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will drape Chicagoland for most of Saturday, with a chance of light drizzle or even freezing drizzle.
Snow is possible late Sunday into Monday.
While the high will reach 36 today, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.
Sunday starts sunny, but clouds arrive in the evening.
Snow is possible late Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Some accumulation could be possible, especially in the southern Chicago area.
Cold temps remain in the forecast though much of the week.