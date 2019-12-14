CHICAGO (CBS) — North Central College advanced to the NCAA Division III football championship game for the first time in school history.
🚨Final Score Alert🚨
North Central 45
Muhlenberg 14
The Cardinals are moving onto the 2019 #StaggBowl! @NCC_Athletics #d3fb pic.twitter.com/vlVlmSSLjh
— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) December 14, 2019
The Cardinals defeated Muhlenberg College on Saturday, 45-14. North Central scored the first 35 points and opened up a 38-7 lead at halftime.
And there you have it! The Warhawks are heading to the 2019 #StaggBowl! @UWWAthletics #d3fb
Final Score
UW-Whitewater – 35
Saint John’s – 32 pic.twitter.com/xlUepdZBc0
— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) December 14, 2019
North Central will play UW Whitewater–35-32 winners over St. John’s–in the Stagg Bowl on Dec. 20. The game will be televised on ESPN-U at 7 p.m.
Whitewater’s Wojciech Gasienica’s field goal with 2:10 left in regulation broke a 32-32 tie and stood as the game-winner.