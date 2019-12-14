  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — North Central College advanced to the NCAA Division III football championship game for the first time in school history.

The Cardinals defeated Muhlenberg College on Saturday, 45-14. North Central scored the first 35 points and opened up a 38-7 lead at halftime.

North Central will play UW Whitewater–35-32 winners over St. John’s–in the Stagg Bowl on Dec. 20. The game will be televised on ESPN-U at 7 p.m.

Whitewater’s Wojciech Gasienica’s field goal with 2:10 left in regulation broke a 32-32 tie and stood as the game-winner.

 