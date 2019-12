North Central College Advances To Division III Football Title Game For First TimeNorth Central College advanced to the NCAA Division III football championship game for the first time in school history.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Three Things To WatchThree things to watch for as the Bears try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive at frigid Lambeau Field.

Hornets Use Balanced Scoring To beat Bulls 83-73Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 on Friday night for their third straight win.

If Bears Win Last Three Games, 'They Deserve To Be In Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Bears, behind the resurgent Mitch Trubisky, need to beat the Packers and Aaron Rodgers Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 15: Broncos Phillip Lindsay Gets Great Matchup Vs. ChiefsThe Fantasy Football Today crew looks at why Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill are strong options in Week 15.