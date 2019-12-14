CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were stabbed overnight on North Michigan Avenue, after one of them got into an argrument with a group of people.
A man was walking with his girlfriend in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue just after midnight on Saturday when he got into a physical altercation with the group of four men and two women.
The man, who is 30 years old, was stabbed in the chest and back during the fight.
A passerby, a 23-year-old man, attempted to intervene and was stabbed in the thigh.
Both victims were transported to Northwestern in critical condition.
There is currently no one in custody with Area Central detectives investigating.