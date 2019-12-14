Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Three Things To WatchThree things to watch for as the Bears try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive at frigid Lambeau Field.

Hornets Use Balanced Scoring To beat Bulls 83-73Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 on Friday night for their third straight win.

If Bears Win Last Three Games, 'They Deserve To Be In Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Bears, behind the resurgent Mitch Trubisky, need to beat the Packers and Aaron Rodgers Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 15: Broncos Phillip Lindsay Gets Great Matchup Vs. ChiefsThe Fantasy Football Today crew looks at why Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill are strong options in Week 15.

Third Straight Loss For Blackhawks As They Fall To Arizona CoyotesThe Pacific Division-leading Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s Past Adds New Ripple To Bears-Packers RivalryTeammates have been poking fun at Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as he faces the Packers, the team that traded him away, in Green Bay. So how much does this game mean to him?