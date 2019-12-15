CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were warning the public of a string of garage burglaries in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.
In the first two incidents, the burglar kicked in the door to get in the garage, while in the third, the burglar got in through the overhead door.
The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:
• At 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the 3600 block of North Keeler Avenue;
• Between midnight and 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the 3800 block of North Pulaski Road;
• At 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the 3500 block of North Lowell Avenue.
No description of the burglar or burglars was available.
Police advised the public to pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area, make sure doors and windows are locked upon leaving home, purchase an alarm system if possible, and notify only trusted family members and friends if going out of town.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.