CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in an alley in the South Deering neighborhood.
Police said Isaih Maclin was in an alley near 108th and Hoxie around 4 p.m., when multiple people walked up and started shooting.
Mcalin was shot six times in the chest, and twice in the neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.
Area South detectives were investigating.