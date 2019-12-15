CHICAGO (CBS) — Joshua Ayala, 14, has been missing since Saturday, and police say he might be in need of medical attention.
Joshua was last seen near 26th and Christiana in the Little Village neighborhood. He was wearing a light gray Adidas windbreaker, dark jeans, and black Jordan sneakers.
He is a 4-foot-9, 110-pound Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Joshua might need medical attention, but did not elaborate.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.