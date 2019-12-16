CHICAGO (CBS)– An artist recreated Soldier Field using over 1,683 Bears player’s name in celebration of the team’s 100th anniversary.
FINISHED! Introducing the Soldier Field word art, handwritten with the names of every Bear in history! pic.twitter.com/SqMlh7VP7B
— Daniel Duffy (@RealArtOfWords) December 9, 2019
Philadelphia artist, Daniel Duffy took to Twitter to debut his newest piece and the post has over 1,300 likes.
The artist said the project took him over 200 hours.
For more information, visit artofwords.com.